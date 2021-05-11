Prabhas's ‘Radhe Shyam’ makers donate medical equipment to hospital

Media and entertainment conglomerate Star India, too, has pledged financial support of Rs50 crore towards the ongoing covid-19 relief efforts in India. The sum will be utilized to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators, along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, the company said in a statement last week. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), along with actor Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF), has pledged to use the revenues generated from their upcoming Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to provide support towards covid relief work across the nation.

