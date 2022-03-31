Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ to premiere on TV on 24 April

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Prabhas’s latest romantic film Radhe Shyam will premiere its Hindi version on Zee Cinema on 24 April. The film co-starring Pooja Hegde also has Tamil and Telugu versions. It had released in cinemas in March and made Rs19.20 crore in northern India. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, produced by UV Creations and T-Series, and shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 1 April. It had clashed with political drama The Kashmir Files at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Prabhas’s latest romantic film Radhe Shyam will premiere its Hindi version on Zee Cinema on 24 April. The film co-starring Pooja Hegde also has Tamil and Telugu versions. It had released in cinemas in March and made Rs19.20 crore in northern India. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, produced by UV Creations and T-Series, and shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 1 April. It had clashed with political drama The Kashmir Files at the box office.

To be sure, mass-market films have been managing impressive satellite premieres in recent times as people work and study from home. Last May, Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned by viewers and critics alike after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, had clocked over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

To be sure, mass-market films have been managing impressive satellite premieres in recent times as people work and study from home. Last May, Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned by viewers and critics alike after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, had clocked over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Actor Vijay’s Tamil film Master, which had set the cash registers ringing when released in theatres last January, too, had managed an impressive satellite television premiere for its dubbed Hindi version with 6.7 million AMAs (average minute audience), according to estimates from TV monitoring agency BARC. The film was aired on Zee Cinema in the last week of May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Movie channels made up for 24% of television viewership and were the most viewed genre after general entertainment in 2020, according to a recent Ficci EY report. Amid the pandemic-induced mobility curbs, with people mostly home, TV audiences haven’t had a chance to watch these films in theatres, said broadcast industry executives.