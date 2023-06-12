Prabhu Deva, dubbed the Michael Jackson of India, has recently confirmed that he became a father to a baby girl. Notably, the Muqabala Muqabala hitmaker welcomed a girl for the first time, all his previous three children are boys.

Prabhu Deva welcomed his fourth child with his wife Himani Singh. Prabhu Deva had secretly tied the knot with physiotherapist Himani Singh in 2020, after being in a live-in relationship with her.

Himani is also Prabhu Deva's second wife. He was first married to Ramlath, whom he divorced in 2011. Prabhu Deva has three sons with Ramlath. However, their eldest son died of cancer in 2008, aged 13.

In an interview with ETimes, a very excited Prabhu Deva confirmed that he had become a father. He was heard saying, "Yes, Sir. It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very very happy and complete."

In the interview Prabhu Deva also said that he had cut down on his work, to give more time to his daughter. "I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around ... am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family", he said.

Prabhu Deva was also rumoured to be in a live-in relationship with famous actor Nayanthara, before he married Himani Singh. In 2010, Ramlath had filed a petition at the family court, seeking directions against Deva from live-in relationship with the actress Nayanthara and requesting a reunion with him. Furthermore, Ramlath threatened to go on a hunger strike if Prabhu Deva married Nayanthara.

Prabhu Deva in his career spanning thirty two years has worked predominantly in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada language films. Prabhudeva has performed and designed dancing styles and has garnered two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. He was last seen in Tamil film Bagheera (2023).