Business News/ Industry / Media/  Prabhu Deva welcomes first baby girl with wife Himani, says ‘I am a father again at this age’
Back

Prabhu Deva, dubbed the Michael Jackson of India, has recently confirmed that he became a father to a baby girl. Notably, the Muqabala Muqabala hitmaker welcomed a girl for the first time, all his previous three children are boys. 

Prabhu Deva welcomed his fourth child with his wife Himani Singh. Prabhu Deva had secretly tied the knot with physiotherapist Himani Singh in 2020, after being in a live-in relationship with her. 

Himani is also Prabhu Deva's second wife. He was first married to Ramlath, whom he divorced in 2011. Prabhu Deva has three sons with Ramlath. However, their eldest son died of cancer in 2008, aged 13.

In an interview with ETimes, a very excited Prabhu Deva confirmed that he had become a father. He was heard saying, "Yes, Sir. It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very very happy and complete."

In the interview Prabhu Deva also said that he had cut down on his work, to give more time to his daughter. "I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around ... am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family", he said.

Prabhu Deva was also rumoured to be in a live-in relationship with famous actor Nayanthara, before he married Himani Singh. In 2010, Ramlath had filed a petition at the family court, seeking directions against Deva from live-in relationship with the actress Nayanthara and requesting a reunion with him. Furthermore, Ramlath threatened to go on a hunger strike if Prabhu Deva married Nayanthara.

Prabhu Deva in his career spanning thirty two years has worked predominantly in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada language films. Prabhudeva has performed and designed dancing styles and has garnered two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. He was last seen in Tamil film Bagheera (2023).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sayantani Biswas
Sayantani is a content producer with LiveMint. She covers stories of Human Interest, Politics, and Offbeat narratives
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout