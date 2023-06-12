Prabhu Deva welcomes first baby girl with wife Himani, says ‘I am a father again at this age’2 min read 12 Jun 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Prabhu Deva has three sons with his first wife Ramlath. However, their eldest son died of cancer in 2008, aged 13.
Prabhu Deva, dubbed the Michael Jackson of India, has recently confirmed that he became a father to a baby girl. Notably, the Muqabala Muqabala hitmaker welcomed a girl for the first time, all his previous three children are boys.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×