Prasar Bharati bids farewell to chairman A Surya Prakash

New Delhi: India's public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash retired from his position, ending his two-term long journey that started in 2014. Prakash was bid farewell at the organisation's 159th board meeting, the company said on the micro-blogging and social networking website Twitter on Saturday.

Prakash was appointed as the chairman of Prasar Bharati for a second term in December 2017, after he had retired in October same year.

“Prasar Bharati board bids farewell to its most active chairman of two terms A Surya Prakash in its 159th meeting. Board members including CEO (chief executive officer) Shashi Shekhar Vempatti and member finance Rajeev Singh expressed their deep gratitude on the occasion," tweeted the broadcaster that owns Doordarshan and All India Radio.

“Honourable Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash on his completion of two consecutive terms in the office and felicitated him by remembering his valuable contribution to the organisation," Prasar Bharati tweeted.

Prakash, a former journalist, has previously served as chief of bureau at national daily The Indian Express, executive editor of The Pioneer, India editor of Asia Times and editor of Zee News. He has authored two books--What Ails Indian Parliament and The Emergency-Indian Democracy’s Darkest Hour.

“My tryst with Prasar Bharati began with a call I got from then I&B (information and broadcasting) minister Prakash Javadekar in 2014. He heads the ministry now as I demit office. I thank him for his kind words and for his advice and support all through my innings," Prakash tweeted.













