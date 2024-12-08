Industry
Prasar Bharati targets family-centric, multilingual content for new OTT platform
SummaryWAVES, Prasar Bharati's new streaming service, will provide a range of family-oriented content, including free shows and premium collaborations. The platform focuses on diverse programming to engage all demographics, while maintaining a strict adherence to broadcasting standards.
India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is shaping its new streaming platform, WAVES, as a destination for family-focused content across genres like sports, culture, general entertainment, and education, its top official said.
