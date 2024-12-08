Prasar Bharati targets family-centric, multilingual content for new OTT platform

Also read | OTT services shelve projects as they shift towards high-quality programming

Prasar Bharati already brings a fairly wide variety of content to its broadcasting and radio network, Dwivedi said, and the same strategy would be extended to the streaming vertical as well. This would include news content, GECs (general entertainment channels), programming related to sports, culture, agriculture and so on. “Given the role we are expected to play as a public broadcaster, we must reach out to all segments of society irrespective of demographics. There would be a certain level of interest in different age groups and geographies for a particular type of content but unlike a private broadcaster or service provider who has the independence or liberty to focus only on particular segments and not produce programming for others, we cannot do that, so we will have something for everybody," Dwivedi said.