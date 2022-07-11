Prasar Bharati launches new logo

On unveiling of the new logo, Prasar Bharati member (personnel) DPS Negi pointed out that in the earlier format, the corporate office of the state broadcaster used both AIR and Doordarshan logos on either side of its name along with the Indian emblem in the middle. Inspired by the identities of both AIR and Doordarshan, the new logo is defined as a blend of both that not only incorporates elements from their visual identities, but it also leverages their colour combinations, to make up the identity of Prasar Bharati as a public service broadcaster.