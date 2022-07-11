Prasar Bharati launches new logo

In the new logo of Prasar Bharati, an autonomous statutory body under the ministry of information and broadcasting, the elements in the central circle and map of India signify the service of trust, security, and perfection for the common man
Public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati launched a new logo on Monday which was released by Apurva Chandra, secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting while chief executive officer Prasar Bharati, Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Prasar Bharati, member (finance) DPS Negi, and senior officers of the I&B ministry and the state broadcaster were also present.
In the new logo of Prasar Bharati, an autonomous statutory body under the ministry of information and broadcasting, the elements in the central circle and map of India signify the service of trust, security, and perfection for the common man, a statement from the broadcaster said. “The organization started as All India Radio (AIR) in the past and Doordarshan (DD) was born to provide television services later and finally came Prasar Bharati (PB) by enactment of an act by the Parliament, which is visualized in the logo which emerges and evolves from the centre," the statement added.
The dark moderate blue colour of the new logo represents both the sky and the sea and is associated with open spaces, freedom, intuition, imagination, inspiration, and sensitivity, the statement said. “Blue represents meanings of depth, trust, loyalty, sincerity, wisdom, confidence, stability, faith, and intelligence. The colour blue also pays tribute to the Indian ethos and traditions associated with religious figures and mythological characters found in Indian miniature paintings," it added.
On unveiling of the new logo, Prasar Bharati member (personnel) DPS Negi pointed out that in the earlier format, the corporate office of the state broadcaster used both AIR and Doordarshan logos on either side of its name along with the Indian emblem in the middle. Inspired by the identities of both AIR and Doordarshan, the new logo is defined as a blend of both that not only incorporates elements from their visual identities, but it also leverages their colour combinations, to make up the identity of Prasar Bharati as a public service broadcaster.
Headquartered in New Delhi, Prasar Bharati is a statutory autonomous body set up by an Act of Parliament. It comprises the Doordarshan Television Network and All India Radio (AIR), which were earlier media units of the ministry of information and broadcasting.