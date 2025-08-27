Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster, plans to allow user-generated content to be uploaded on its streaming app WAVES – just as YouTube does – to give users a wider selection of family-focused shows across genres such as sports, culture, general entertainment and education.

Experts emphasized that this model, however, could face challenges when it comes to monetisation and quality control. While large tech and support teams will be needed to monitor and approve what gets published, the platform must also adhere to broadcasting content codes to maintain its family-centric approach.

“The government has stated repeatedly that it wants to promote Indian technology and platforms. Even though there are international services available, there is a need for a platform tailored to our culture and social values for content creators," Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, said in an interview with Mint.

Dwivedi said the YouTube model is completely unmoderated whereas WAVES will continue to follow the broadcasting and programming code and maintain its family-centric approach.

“We are trying to figure out an interface that would use a combination of manual and tech-enabled interventions to see if the content adheres to guidelines. Hopefully, we shall be ready in a couple of months," Dwivedi added.

The WAVES library has a diverse mix of content including nostalgic Doordarshan classics, live channels from partners SAB and B4U groups, and integrated features like online shopping.

However, the platform faced substantial challenges that may have triggered its pivot to user-generated content (UGC), according to Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTPlay, the recommendation and content discovery platform for streaming services launched by HT Media Labs (part of the same organization as Mint).

Content hurdles

“It has struggled with professional content acquisition as major private broadcasters are reluctant to share their linear channel feeds, fearing it would cannibalize viewership on their own OTT platforms and disrupt relationships with DTH (direct-to-home) and cable operators. This is compounded by a potential regulatory conflict; industry experts argue that streaming private satellite channels on an OTT platform may violate the ministry of information and broadcasting's 2022 uplinking and downlinking guidelines," Mudaliar pointed out.

Another issue is the technical performance of the WAVES app, which appears inconsistent outside of mobiles. Users frequently report the app crashing on Google TV and other smart TV systems. Other common complaints include bugs that stop live radio streams after a minute or a frustrating loop of ads playing while the selected content fails to load.

“These content acquisition roadblocks and technical issues are the primary drivers for the UGC strategy. It is a pragmatic move to sidestep uncooperative broadcasters and populate the platform with a vast, low-cost content library while resolving these underlying challenges. It is not positioned to replace YouTube but can become a significant alternative—a ‘public service UGC platform’—for creators in cultural, educational, and family-friendly niches," Mudaliar added.

The biggest hurdle would be the nascent ad-tech infrastructure. WAVES will have to compete with YouTube's data-driven targeting, which could result in lower ad rates and smaller creator payouts. Further, the platform will require significant investment and effort in technology and teams.

“WAVES’ move into user uploads is a refreshing change for India’s digital space. The faceless submission process takes away unnecessary barriers and gives independent and regional creators a real chance to be seen," said Brijen Desai, associate vice-president at White Rivers Media Solutions, a digital marketing agency.

For advertisers, the timing is right, Desai said. Companies are looking for trusted spaces where reach comes with authenticity, especially in regional markets.

“A platform like WAVES, backed by credibility and built for inclusivity, offers that balance," Desai added.