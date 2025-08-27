Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform to allow family-friendly user content, following YouTube model
Prasar Bharati's WAVES platform plans to incorporate user-generated content, similar to YouTube, while maintaining quality control and adherence to broadcasting codes. However, it will have to deal with challenges in monetization and technical performance.
Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster, plans to allow user-generated content to be uploaded on its streaming app WAVES – just as YouTube does – to give users a wider selection of family-focused shows across genres such as sports, culture, general entertainment and education.