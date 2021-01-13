Prasar Bharti clears air, rubbishes AIR stations closure rumour

Prasar Bharati is also moving ahead with its plans to introduce Digital Terrestrial Radio in India. Select AIR channels are already available through Digital DRM technology to the listeners in many cities/regions on an experimental basis. Listeners in these cities/regions can experience the power of Digital Radio through a choice of multiple radio channels available on a single radio frequency in digital mode. Specialised Digital Radio Services of Akashvani available on DRM transmitters include AIR News 24x7 dedicated to news and current affairs, AIR Raagam 24x7 dedicated to classical music apart from local/regional radio services and Live Sports.