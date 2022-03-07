Prasar Bharti partners Yupp TV for global reach

“DD India, Prasar Bharati’s international channel, is India’s window to the world. The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments. Available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a bridge between India and Indian diaspora spread across the world," the statement said. “Through Yupp TV, one can watch live TV anytime anywhere in the world. Yupp TV has made Indian TV channels easily and cost effectively available across the globe," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}