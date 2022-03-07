Prasar Bharti partners Yupp TV for global reach

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DD India, Prasar Bharati’s international channel, is India’s window to the world. The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yupp TV, an over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, that focuses on south Asian content. With this, DD India will be available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in markets like the US, the UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, expanding global reach, the state broadcaster said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yupp TV, an over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, that focuses on south Asian content. With this, DD India will be available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in markets like the US, the UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, expanding global reach, the state broadcaster said in a statement.
The content hosting agreement was signed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV founder and chief executive officer Uday Reddy.
“DD India, Prasar Bharati’s international channel, is India’s window to the world. The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments. Available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a bridge between India and Indian diaspora spread across the world," the statement said. “Through Yupp TV, one can watch live TV anytime anywhere in the world. Yupp TV has made Indian TV channels easily and cost effectively available across the globe," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Headquartered in Atlanta and Hyderabad, YuppTV offers 300 plus TV channels in 15 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, Gujarati, Sinhalese, Bengali, Nepali, Urdu and English. The service allows access through 25 devices on up to six screens including gaming consoles, smart phones, and other connected devices.
DD India is a state-owned English language news and current affairs channel. The service is also aimed at the overseas market, similar to BBC World News and broadcast through satellite and cable operators throughout the world as well as online and through its mobile apps. It became a full-fledged English news and current affairs channel in January 2019 followed by a decision of the parent Prasar Bharti's board.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!