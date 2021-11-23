NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Networks India has announced the appointment of Prashant Bhatt as head, programming, for its general entertainment channel Sony SAB. In his new role, Bhatt will be spearheading content and programming division for the channel and will be responsible for managing content line-up and creative strategy.

Bhatt will report to Neeraj Vyas, business head, Sony SAB.

With a career spanning over 27 years, Bhatt has held leadership positions across broadcast media organisations, creating new show concepts and also headlining innovation strategies for channels such as Dangal TV, Zee Punjabi and Colors. He started his career in television as a writer and creative director before going on to lead content teams across the industry.

“As a brand, Sony SAB has been consistently making an endevour to cut through the clutter of television content and offer narratives that are innovative, well-crafted and in alignment with their larger philosophy of delivering happiness. In my role, I will be spearheading further developments in this space and ensure that we continue to push the envelope in impactful and entertaining storytelling," Bhatt said in a statement.

Neeraj Vyas, business head, Sony SAB said the company was happy to have Bhatt on board to drive the programming vertical and that he was confident the latter’s expertise and understanding of the industry will help them further strengthen their programming capabilities.

To be sure, the exposure of audiences to OTT (over-the-top) streaming content in the 18 months of the pandemic in India has pushed the Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) on television tap more real, relatable subjects instead of the age-old melodrama.

Broadcasters said they are recruiting fresh writing talent to tell more contemporary stories and admitted to some cord-cutting among TV audiences.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.