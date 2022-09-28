Prateek Kuhad launches countrywide musical tour 

Spread over two months and spanning 15 cities, the musician will perform two-hour long sets in cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore and Bengaluru
NEW DELHI: Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced the India leg of his ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ world tour that will kick off in Mumbai on 29 October and wrap up in Goa on 18 December. Spread over two months and spanning 15 cities, the musician will perform two-hour long sets in cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore and Bengaluru. Tickets are priced upwards of ₹499.
Ticketing site BookMyShow will produce and present the India leg of ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ Tour in association with talent management agency, Big Bad Wolf along with TribeVibe, a solution for college festival entertainment.
“Fandom for any artist is born out of the strength of connection that their music or art forges with the audience. We are thrilled to bring Prateek Kuhad’s ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ Tour to India after its successful run across USA, UK and Europe," Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow, said in a statement.
The organised activations and live events sector, which was one of the worst hit during the pandemic, has been gradually recovering since August 2021, and is expected to bounce back to 2019 levels this festive season on the back of both international and local events. After the easing of covid-19 restrictions, seating capacity for the shows are at optimum levels and ticket prices are also on the rise. Live entertainment is no longer restricted to metro cities with several shows being hosted in tier-II and -III cities, following tremendous growth in popularity for these formats during the pandemic through virtual events. From a controlled environment for live events in the first phase post-lockdown, organizers are now looking at full capacity, and sponsorship is almost back to 2019 levels.