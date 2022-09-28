Prateek Kuhad launches countrywide musical tour 

The organised activations and live events sector, which was one of the worst hit during the pandemic, has been gradually recovering since August 2021, and is expected to bounce back to 2019 levels this festive season on the back of both international and local events. After the easing of covid-19 restrictions, seating capacity for the shows are at optimum levels and ticket prices are also on the rise. Live entertainment is no longer restricted to metro cities with several shows being hosted in tier-II and -III cities, following tremendous growth in popularity for these formats during the pandemic through virtual events. From a controlled environment for live events in the first phase post-lockdown, organizers are now looking at full capacity, and sponsorship is almost back to 2019 levels.