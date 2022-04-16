Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Phule in new biopic

“Biopics have always been made in India, Mughal-e-Azam was a biopic too, as was Jodhaa Akbar,“ Neerja director Ram Madhvani had said in an earlier interview to Mint. “But the thing is we are making more realistic biopics now because audiences are interested in real stories. The fantasy element of Hindi movies is changing." Madhvani had added that the things people used to traditionally go to Hindi movies for, the larger-than-life songs, romance, the heroic stuff, have all given way to a depiction of the grey shades of real life.