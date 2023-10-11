T-Series partners Pratilipi for comic book adaptations

Bhushan Kumar’s Yaariyan 2, the sequel to the Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama film Yaariyan (2014), that is scheduled to release on 20 October 2023, has been brought to life in a comics format by Pratilipi Comics.

Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi has partnered with film and music production company T-Series for movie to comic book adaptations.

Bhushan Kumar’s Yaariyan 2, the sequel to the Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama film Yaariyan (2014), that is scheduled to release on 20 October 2023, has been brought to life in a comics format by Pratilipi Comics. It will feature a total of 10 episodes, published across both print and digital formats, in Hindi and English, and available for reading on the Pratilipi Comics app free of cost.

“Comic book being adapted to feature films and television dramas are very common – from Marvel Comics to DC, and even Archies, the world has read and seen them all. But launching the Yaariyan 2 comics has been a roller coaster ride for us because of how unique it is. This is our first movie-comics partnership and is a glimpse of how content will travel across mediums from comics to movies to novels, and back. We are extremely excited to unveil this slice-of-life series," Rajeev Tamhankar, head of Pratilipi Comics, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratilipi Comics hosts over 1,000 comic series and approximately 250 monthly episodes across genres such as superheroes, action, and detective stories.

Last month, media and entertainment company Disney Star partnered with Pratilipi, for a multi-series content deal. This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms, the two companies had said in a statement. This will be the first time when a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform. Stories on Pratilipi are currently available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics.

