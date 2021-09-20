Premium single screen theatres hit refresh button to stay afloat

NEW DELHI: Even as over 1,000 single screen theatres in India shut down over the past year-and-a-half, some old, independent cinemas refuse to give in and have continued to invest in their businesses to remain relevant.

Continually upgrading their infrastructure and technology, including installing the 2K projectors that are mandatory to screen Hollywood films, putting online ticketing systems in place, tying up with the right food and beverage partners, and allowing local brands to advertise, has helped them gain traction among affluent consumers, especially, families in small towns.

As new films are still scarce, some of these ancillary streams, that contributed 30-35% of overall earnings before covid, have also generated for the single screen theatre owners over the past few months. Annual maintenance charges for these premium single screens can range between ₹1-1.5 crore.

“We have set up food courts inside the premises that are accessible to people even if they aren’t watching a film. These bring in natural footfalls that complement the cinema business," said film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, who has theatres in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Given that many single screens in India are decades old and occupy prime locations in their individual cities, the opportunity cost for them is far higher than the business running one screen brings, Rathi said, requiring building new streams to unlock value.

Rathi has also built entertainment zones in some of his cinemas, with indoor cricket, football or basketball turfs. “At a time like this when there are no new movies and other expenses are bleeding us dry, these are pretty much the only guns firing," Rathi said.

“One of the perceptions about single screens is that only the uncivilized or the lower-income group audiences go there. But the truth is cinema no longer caters to the poor man, at least in the north. And if the theatre begins to appeal to the elite and youth of the city and gives them a comfortable premium experience, on a par with the international exposure they’re used to, it’s good to go," Vishek Chauhan, an independent exhibitor running Roopbani Cinemas in Bihar’s Purnea said.

Chauhan said one way to attract the youth is by playing Hollywood films, which require installing or renting 2K equipment from digital service providers like UFO. 2K is a set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing, mandated by Hollywood studios. Once youngsters start thronging to see Hollywood content, they will also feel encouraged to come watch local films, Chauhan said.

Apart from films, Arijit Dutta said his Priya Cinema in Kolkata is also home to live performances and film festivals, including for children that see tie-ups with several toy companies. Early October, the theatre will host the West Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards.

Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas in Chennai who has invested in RGB laser projectors (used to optimize colours on screen) and Dolby screens for his theatres said single screens should not depend on a single film at any given point in time. “Earlier, we played only Tamil films, but later switched to Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi as well," Mathivanan said adding that their ticket rates are still nominal compared to multiplexes.

Unlike the north, Mathivanan said theatres like his are already seeing signs for revival, having benefited from their cultivated audience base, and expects things to be normal by Diwali, if there isn’t a third wave.

Purnea’s Chauhan believes single screens should take a leaf out of the multiplex playbook to survive as the competition gets tougher. “The advantage is unlike multiplexes, single screens do not have to pay high fixed costs like rent so they should build on that opportunity and turn their weaknesses into strengths. Single screens are often a socio-cultural phenomenon in their cities and the level of emotion with them definitely cannot be matched by multiplexes," Chauhan said.

