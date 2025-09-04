Streaming platforms invest in India, but long-format shows remain niche among viewers
Summary
Long-format web originals in India face challenges, with only 27.7 million views for the top show. Short-form content dominates due to social media's instant gratification and reduced attention spans, while long-form content needs strong storytelling to retain viewers.
Premium web originals in India may be witnessing wide investments and increasing volume, thanks to aggressive bets by video streaming platforms, but the long-format content category continues to remain niche in the country.
