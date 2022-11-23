Price ceiling relief for pay TV channels

Under latest amendments to its New Tariff Order (NTO) released on Tuesday, the Trai also said a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its channel bouquet over the sum of MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet
Pay television channels which are part of a bouquet will continue to face a ceiling of ₹19 on the maximum retail price (MRP), while those outside the bouquet will remain free of any price ceiling.
Under latest amendments to its New Tariff Order (NTO) released on Tuesday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also said a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its channel bouquet over the sum of MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. Discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the MRP of a pay channel shall be based on combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets, a statement from Trai said.
The changes are part of amendments to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022.
Broadcasters must report any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels to Trai by 16 December 2022.
