Price ceiling relief for pay TV channels

Under latest amendments to its New Tariff Order (NTO) released on Tuesday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also said a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its channel bouquet over the sum of MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. Discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the MRP of a pay channel shall be based on combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets, a statement from Trai said.

