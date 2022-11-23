Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Price ceiling relief for pay TV channels

Price ceiling relief for pay TV channels

1 min read . 02:59 AM ISTLata Jha
Broadcasters must report any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels to Trai by 16 December 2022.

  • Under latest amendments to its New Tariff Order (NTO) released on Tuesday, the Trai also said a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its channel bouquet over the sum of MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet

NEW DELHI

NEW DELHI

Pay television channels which are part of a bouquet will continue to face a ceiling of 19 on the maximum retail price (MRP), while those outside the bouquet will remain free of any price ceiling.

Pay television channels which are part of a bouquet will continue to face a ceiling of 19 on the maximum retail price (MRP), while those outside the bouquet will remain free of any price ceiling.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Under latest amendments to its New Tariff Order (NTO) released on Tuesday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also said a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its channel bouquet over the sum of MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. Discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the MRP of a pay channel shall be based on combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets, a statement from Trai said.

The changes are part of amendments to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Broadcasters must report any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels to Trai by 16 December 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP