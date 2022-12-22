Price cut across India plans benefits Netflix in 2022; Darlings, RRR big hits

The Reed Hastings-owned platform has launched 27 films and series in India in 2022 across 10 plus genres and five formats. Seven out of nine films released this year featured in the global Top 10 for non-English films and six out of seven returning seasons of Netflix series featured in the number one spot in TV shows in India. Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings enjoyed the highest opening ever for any Netflix film in India and was watched in 28 countries with total viewing hours of over 32 million, while Monica, O My Darling, trended in the number one spot in seven countries including India in the first two weeks of its release. Mismatched (season two), Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega (season two), and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein were the most trending Indian series this year. On average, every Netflix film and series from India released in 2022 trended in eight countries. The top-watched genre in India in 2022 for Indian stories was thrillers, followed by action dramas and sports dramas.