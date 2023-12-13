Prime Video adds anime channel to aggregator offering

New Delhi: Prime Video has launched Anime Times on Prime Video Channels in India, marking its debut in the country. This first anime channel on the platform, already available in Japan, comes at an annual fee of ₹899 for the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Anime Times library includes titles such as SPY×FAMILY, HUNTER x HUNTER, Fairy Tale Movie Houou No Miko, Tokyo Revengers, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Mob Psycho 100, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Goblin Slayer, Zombieland Saga, and others.

Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels in India, emphasized the platform's commitment to diverse content.

“Over the past few years, anime content has gained significant fandom in India. With the launch of Anime Times on Prime Video Channels, we are expanding our anime programming with over hundreds of hours of programming and bringing movies and TV shows for Prime members," Srivastava said.

“We are now excited to bring Anime Times for the very first time to audiences in India. Japanese anime culture is now a significant global phenomenon, and has led to an increasing interest in Japanese culture and entertainment. We are certain that with Anime Times, fans and enthusiasts all across the country will be able to delve into the huge pool of anime shows and movies, both recent and classic, that we offer via Prime Video Channels," Hideo Katsumata, CEO of Anime Times Company, said in a statement.

