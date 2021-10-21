Prime Video expands Korean drama slate

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Cashing in on the craze for Korean pop culture among Indians, Prime Video on Thursday announced the launch of a slate of K-dramas on the streaming service. At least 10 new titles are in the offing with some of them scheduled to start streaming from 21 October. The move follows the success of films such as Parasite and Minari on Prime Video in the country and the audience affinity to genres such as romance, mystery, thriller, and horror.

Among the shows being launched are True Beauty, which dwells on the classic makeover of a young high school girl bullied for her appearance, mystery thriller Strangers from Hell, the new season of action series Taxi Driver, and supernatural genre series Tale of the Nine Tailed and Hotel Del Luna.

Among the shows being launched are True Beauty, which dwells on the classic makeover of a young high school girl bullied for her appearance, mystery thriller Strangers from Hell, the new season of action series Taxi Driver, and supernatural genre series Tale of the Nine Tailed and Hotel Del Luna.

In November, the platform will start streaming Secret Garden, a fantasy romantic comedy and four seasons of thriller Voice that will drop together.

“Video streaming has brought a host of varied cultures into our living rooms. Users are now enjoying watching content from different regions of India and from around the world, finding resonance in stories, characters and cultures," said Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Korean content, in particular, has made significant inroads into India’s mainstream popular culture," he added.

To be sure, streaming companies have been leveraging viewer interest in Korean content for a while. While direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd announced the launch of a new service Korean Drama Active on DishTV and D2H platforms with premium Korean dramas dubbed in the Hindi last year, Netflix, the American streaming platform reported a year-on-year 370% jump in 2020 in the viewership of Korean dramas in India.

Mint earlier reported that the second season of Zombie Tale Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it released.