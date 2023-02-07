Prime Video India head gets Apac role
The new appointments are part of a larger, group-level restructuring of Prime Video into three regions
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday elevated Gaurav Gandhi, currently vice-president and country manager for India, to the newly created role of vice-president, Asia Pacific. Gandhi, who will assume charge in April, will relocate to Singapore, from where he will also oversee Japan, and Southeast Asia, in addition to India.
