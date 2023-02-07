New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday elevated Gaurav Gandhi, currently vice-president and country manager for India, to the newly created role of vice-president, Asia Pacific. Gandhi, who will assume charge in April, will relocate to Singapore, from where he will also oversee Japan, and Southeast Asia, in addition to India.

Sushant Sreeram, currently director-SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) business, will take over as country director, Prime Video, India.

The announcement was made by Kelly Day, VP, International, Amazon Prime Video, in an internal memo, as part of a larger group-level restructuring of Prime Video into three regions, all led by VPs, and reporting to Day, who joined Prime Video last year from ViacomCBS.

Day announced that Barry Furlong will lead EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), while Kari Roe will continue to lead Americas (Brazil, Mexico, European Labour Authority and Canada), Australia and New Zealand.

“This new organizational structure is designed to enable us to reach our ambitious goals for global growth while remaining the most local of the global streaming services. It will also expand the career development options for Prime Video international team members," Day said in the memo seen by Mint. “Our plans are designed to create global consistency in our ways of working, simplify decision-making across our increasing number of priority countries and regions, and allow us to quickly scale Prime Video globally while retaining focus on delivering for local customers."

Gandhi joined Amazon Prime Video in 2018 as GM and country manager and was later elevated as country head and VP. He has been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVoD, marketplace (Prime Video Channels and transaction video-on-demand), sports and Studio. Prior to Amazon, he worked at Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in leadership roles. He moved into video streaming in 2015, with Viacom 18’s Voot.