Prime Video’s Farzi most watched Hindi web show of 2023: Report
Prime Video’s Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra, emerged as 2023's most-watched international show with 17 million viewers, outperforming others by over 50%.
New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, topped India's 2023 charts as the most-watched Hindi web show with a staggering 37.1 million viewers, according to a report by Ormax, a media consulting firm. It was the first show of 2023 to surpass 30 million viewers, making it the all-time most-watched SVoD series in India.