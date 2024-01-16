Prime Video’s Farzi most watched Hindi web show of 2023: Report

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's Farzi , streaming on Amazon Prime Video, topped India's 2023 charts as the most-watched Hindi web show with a staggering 37.1 million viewers, according to a report by Ormax, a media consulting firm. It was the first show of 2023 to surpass 30 million viewers, making it the all-time most-watched SVoD series in India.

Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar each boasted six titles in the top 15, including Aspirants (16.6 million), Dahaad (16 million), and Made In Heaven (15.7 million) Mumbai Diaries (15.2 million) and Bambai Meri Jaan (14.5 million) on Prime Video, and The Night Manager (28.6 million) and Taaza Khabar (23.5 million) Aarya (17.2 million), The Freelancer (16.2 million), The Trial (15.6 million) and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo (15.5 million) on Disney+ Hotstar.

JioCinema’s AVoD shows, Asur 2 and Taali, ranked among the year's top five. The most-watched unscripted web shows included Bigg Boss OTT (19.5 million) on JioCinema and Koffee With Karan (15.4 million) on Hotstar.

Prime Video again led in Hindi films with Bawaal (21.2 million), followed by JioCinema's Bloody Daddy (17 million) and Hotstar’s Gulmohar (16.3 million). Netflix also made a significant showing with six films, such as Jaane Jaan and Mission Majnu, One Friday Night, The Archies, Lust Stories 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Khufiya, each crossing the 9 million viewer mark.

Prime Video’s Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra, emerged as 2023's most-watched international show with 17 million viewers, outperforming others by over 50%. Extraction 2 and Heart Of Stone, both on Netflix, were the only international films to hit over 8 million views.

Ormax, specializing in analytics and consulting for TV and streaming, based its viewership estimates on primary research across India. These figures represent individual viewers, counting each person who watched at least one full episode of a show or 30 minutes of a film, regardless of the account used. This method ensures unique audience counts, even if multiple people watch on a single account. An audience member is counted only once, even if they watched episodes over several weeks.

