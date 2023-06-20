Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get slammed by Spotify Executive Bill Simmons as podcast partnership ends2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Spotify executive Bill Simmons has called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘grifters’ as their collaboration with the streaming platform comes to an end.
Renowned Spotify executive Bill Simmons has voiced his disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their multi-year collaboration with Spotify comes to an end. Simmons, a popular podcaster himself, expressed his frustration with the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, labelling them as "grifters" during a recent episode.
