Renowned Spotify executive Bill Simmons has voiced his disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their multi-year collaboration with Spotify comes to an end. Simmons, a popular podcaster himself, expressed his frustration with the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, labelling them as "grifters" during a recent episode.

Simmons, who had desired participation in the negotiation discussions surrounding the termination of the Spotify collaboration involving Meghan and Harry, conveyed his disillusionment. Recalling his encounters with Prince Harry, Simmons expressed his inclination to disclose an engaging anecdote concerning a Zoom conversation they had regarding podcast concepts.

I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F**k them. The grifters," CNN quoted Simmons as saying.

The collaboration between Archewell Audio, the production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, and Spotify initially aimed to produce a range of programmes. However, only one series and a holiday special were eventually released.

The series, titled "Archetypes", featured Meghan conducting interviews with notable guests, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah. The show aimed to explore and challenge the societal labels that impede the progress of women.

The decision to part ways between Archewell Audio and Spotify comes in the wake of Spotify's recent strategic realignment, which involved job cuts within its podcast unit, affecting 2% of its global workforce.

Bill Simmons' criticism of Prince Harry is not new. In an earlier podcast episode, he expressed his embarrassment at sharing the Spotify platform with him. Simmons questioned Harry's talents and relevance, pointing out that he was born into royalty and left his position.

He further criticised the Prince's documentary and podcast ventures, asserting that they lacked substantial public interest unless he discussed matters concerning the royal family.

Simmons, whose sports and culture site "The Ringer" was acquired by Spotify for over $200 million in 2020, holds a prominent position within Spotify. He is responsible for podcast innovation and monetization and hosts multiple podcasts, including "The Rewatchables".

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 02:50 PM IST
