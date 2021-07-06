New Delhi: The Indian print media industry's revenue is likely to reach only three-fourth of the pre-covid levels this financial year, despite a 35% year-on-year growth on a low base, according to estimates by domestic ratings agency Crisil.

Profitability, however, will revive to 9-10%, driven by sharp cost rationalisation measures and digitalisation of content, despite the recent rise in newsprint prices, the agency said.

The credit profiles of large print media companies will be resilient, cushioned by healthy liquidity and strong balance sheets, while for the remaining ones, liquidity management will be crucial, showed an analysis of CRISIL-rated companies that account for 40% of the sector’s revenue.

The sector’s revenue of ₹31,000 crore in fiscal 2020, split 70:30 between advertisement and subscription revenue, had declined 40% last fiscal amid the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic. However, it is expected to reach to ₹24,000-25,000 crore this fiscal, notwithstanding the second wave.

“The second wave has impacted ad revenues in the last quarter, as it correlates strongly with economic activity. Ad revenues are expected to recover from the current quarter as economic activity revives. But it would still reach only 75% of the pre-pandemic level this fiscal, as seen during January-March 2021, before the second wave took hold," Nitesh Jain, director, CRISIL Ratings said in a statement.

As for subscription revenue, the sector is witnessing a structural change amid a shift in consumer preference towards digital news, from physical newspapers. This is more prominent for English newspapers, which have a higher share in metros and tier-one cities, where digital adoption is also higher. These companies are, therefore, focusing on monetisation of content by putting premium news behind paywalls and pushing digital subscription along with print subscription, CRISIL said. Non-English newspapers, on the other hand, had relatively resilient subscription revenue even in the first wave because of their strong roots in the hinterland.

The agency said that, unlike western countries, print media will remain popular in India. Besides low cover price and the convenience of home delivery, it benefits from the ability to provide original and credible content, and people’s habit of reading physical newspapers. Overall, therefore, the sector’s subscription revenue loss this fiscal should be restricted to 12-15% of the pre-pandemic level.

Over the past six months, prices of newsprint-- a key raw material that accounts for 30-35% of the total cost for print media companies -- have risen 20-30%. The run-up in cost notwithstanding, the operating margin is expected to reach 9-10% this fiscal, because of sharp cost rationalisation measures undertaken by the companies, such as reduction in pagination, employee cost and other expenses.

“Credit profiles of large print media companies will continue to be supported by ample liquidity and sustained strong balance sheets, with most being net debt free. However, for the smaller ones, whose interest cover has declined to 1.6 times as on March 31, 2021 from 2.1 times a year ago, ability to manage liquidity amid the second wave and rising newsprint prices will still be crucial," Rakshit Kachhal, associate director, CRISIL Ratings said in a statement.

