Print media revenue may reach 75% of 2020 levels this fiscal: Crisil

As for subscription revenue, the sector is witnessing a structural change amid a shift in consumer preference towards digital news, from physical newspapers. This is more prominent for English newspapers, which have a higher share in metros and tier-one cities, where digital adoption is also higher. These companies are, therefore, focusing on monetisation of content by putting premium news behind paywalls and pushing digital subscription along with print subscription, CRISIL said. Non-English newspapers, on the other hand, had relatively resilient subscription revenue even in the first wave because of their strong roots in the hinterland.