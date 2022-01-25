Print most credible medium; fake news worries remain: Ormax

“Fake news, and lack of news credibility in general, continues to be a growing concern globally. Almost two out of three Indians see fake news as a problem, and that should be a major cause of worry for all news companies," Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO - Ormax Media said in a statement. He added that the company had launched this report in 2020 to enable more informed conversations on the topic. “In the subsequent editions, we plan to study these indices by languages, to understand if there’s a difference in news credibility between Hindi, English and other major Indian languages," he said.