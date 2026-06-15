Why cross-border music plagiarism claims are becoming increasingly common

Lata Jha
3 min read15 Jun 2026, 11:27 AM IST
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A song from the film Cocktail 2, scheduled for release this week, has sparked online allegations due to similarities detected with an Italian track.
Summary
A fresh plagiarism row involving composer Pritam has reignited debate over cross-border music copyright. While streaming makes similarities easier to spot, enforcing rights across countries remains legally complex and costly.

With audiences now enjoying instant access to music catalogues from around the world, allegations of cross-border plagiarism have become increasingly common. Composer Pritam found himself at the centre of one such recent debate after a song from Cocktail 2, scheduled for release this week, drew online comparisons with an Italian track.

Entertainment industry experts say such disputes are becoming more visible in the streaming era, but resolving them remains far from straightforward.

Copyright protection is territorial in nature, there is no single global enforcement mechanism, and rights holders may be forced to pursue remedies in multiple jurisdictions depending on where a work is commercially exploited.

Streaming scrutiny

“Cross-border allegations of music plagiarism have become increasingly common in the digital era. Streaming platforms, social media, and user-generated content enable audiences to instantly compare songs from different jurisdictions, often bringing similarities to public attention before any formal legal action is initiated,” said Ankur Sangal, partner at Khaitan & Co.

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Indian composers and musicians have, over the years, both faced allegations of copying foreign works and, conversely, asserted rights against unauthorized use of their own creations, Sangal added.

The phenomenon is not new.

Earlier, international producer KMKZ publicly accused Indian label T-Series and composing duo Sachet-Parampara of ripping off his beats for the hit track Raanjhan from Netflix's Do Patti.

“There have also been instances of music from India being copied by international artists and none more famous than Bappi Lahiri accusing Truth Hurts and Dr. Dre of sampling his music and using it in the song Addictive without obtaining a license or consent. The situation was eventually settled out of court, like a lot of other such cases with Bappi Lahiri getting full songwriting credits,” Shoubhik Dasgupta, partner, Pioneer Legal pointed out.

Legal remedies

To be sure, rights holders have several legal options when they believe their work has been copied.

These include injunctions, claims for damages and other civil remedies, apart from invoking notice-and-takedown mechanisms available on streaming platforms and digital intermediaries.

Dikshit Mehra, associate partner, Rajani Associates, pointed out that while online platforms generally provide takedown mechanisms, securing a permanent removal is not always easy.

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While online platforms generally have notice and takedown mechanisms, obtaining a permanent takedown is not always straightforward, particularly where ownership or substantial similarity is disputed. Cross-border cases present additional challenges, including jurisdictional issues, differences in national copyright laws, enforcement of foreign orders, and the need to prove access and copying. As a result, many disputes are resolved through licensing arrangements, settlements, or credit-sharing agreements rather than prolonged litigation, Mehra added.

Jurisdiction hurdles

One of the biggest challenges in international copyright disputes is determining where a case should be fought and which laws should apply.

“International music disputes are particularly challenging because copyright protection is territorial in nature and there is no single global mechanism for enforcement. Where a work originating in one country is alleged to have been copied in another, questions relating to jurisdiction, applicable law and the forum in which proceedings should be initiated become important considerations,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

Rights holders may be required to pursue remedies in multiple jurisdictions depending upon where the work is exploited commercially.

Differences in evidentiary standards, procedural requirements and available defences further add to the complexity, Chandwani pointed out.

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Therefore, although technology has made detection easier, enforcing rights across borders continues to be expensive, time consuming and procedurally demanding.

Cross-border music disputes can become complicated very quickly because copyright laws differ from country to country, agreed Aishwarya Kaushiq, partner at BTG Advaya.

“A song may be protected in one country, but not in another as the rules on ownership, infringement and enforcement are not always the same everywhere. In many cases, even identifying the correct rights holder across different labels, publishers and countries can itself become a major issue,” Kaushiq added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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