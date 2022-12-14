Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’

The trend of multi-starrers was well-established in Hindi cinema in the 1970s and the ’80s when stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha would often feature in films together. However, it began to dissipate in the 2000s when most stars felt they didn’t need another big name to justify high budgets and aid box office recovery. Producers agree that mega-budget projects necessitate multiple stars at the moment, the latest example having been thrown up by the Hollywood superhero flick Black Adam, which features several superhero characters. It had made over Rs. 48 crore in India at last count.