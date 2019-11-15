Priyanka Chopra Jonas to endorse footwear brand Crocs

New Delhi: Crocs Inc, a global casual footwear company, on Friday announced that it has appointed actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a global brand ambassador. As part of the agreement, she will feature in the brand’s 2020 “Come As You Are" advertising campaign. The objective of the association is to leverage Chopra’s sense of style to highlight how Crocs can be styled with any look.

Chopra Jonas will be featured worldwide across a variety of media platforms in some of the brand’s new styles and collections.

The Crocs-Chopra Jonas partnership will benefit the United Nations Children’s Fund (known as UNICEF). As a long-standing goodwill ambassador for the organization, Chopra Jonas will work closely with Crocs on a series of donations to aid children around the world.

“Priyanka embodies the ethos of ‘Come As You Are’ with her unique and expressive style and fashion sensibility," said Terence Reilly, Crocs senior vice-president and chief marketing officer. “As the campaign transitions into empowering people to proclaim and express their one-of-a-kindness, she will be a beacon for how some of our newest 2020 collections can be uniquely styled to suit individual personalities and lifestyles, showcasing that being yourself, being comfortable and looking stylish are not mutually exclusive."

Currently in its fourth year, the ‘Come As You Are’ campaign has evolved to inspire and empower people worldwide, based on the company’s belief that everyone has the right to be comfortable in their shoes. Throughout 2019, Crocs has been endorsed by global celebrities such as Zooey Deschanel, Suzu Hirose, Kim Sejeong, and Gina Jin.

Last year, the brand campaign featured popular actor Drew Barrymore who highlighted that how being fashionable and comfortable is not mutually exclusive.

Crocs retail casual footwear for women, men, and children across the world. It is known for its proprietary Croslite material, a molded footwear technology, is included in the vast majority of its collection.