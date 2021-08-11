Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to star in Farhan Akhtar’s next

Presuming people take around three to four months to feel fully safe in visiting theatres even after they open across the country, the film business in India could see a jump of at least 20% in revenue compared to 2019 once things normalize, said trade experts. Audiences are hungry to step out to watch films. The trend has already been seen overseas with action flick Fast & Furious 9 setting the cash registers ringing as it collected around $63 million over its three-day weekend in the US.