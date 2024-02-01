Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra paid $20 million (nearly ₹166 crore) in 2019 for their California mansion with many high-end features. However, they faced issues with the luxurious property soon after buying it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen. It also has a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court and an interior bowling alley. Also, it has a home theatre, an entertainment lounge and a spa with a steam shower. Additionally, the mansion has a full-service gym and a billiards room. However, issues surfaced quickly.

Waterproofing issues near the pool and spa caused mould to grow in the mansion, as stated in a legal document obtained by Page Six. The situation worsened with a water leak at the barbecue spot.

The issues allegedly made the house “virtually unlivable" and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy", the publication added.

The couple took legal steps to address the issue. Through their trustee, they sought to either cancel the purchase or get money for repairs and other losses.

Fixing the waterproofing might cost more than $1.5 million ( ₹12.4 crore). Overall, they might need about $2.5 million ( ₹20.7 crore) for all damages. The legal fight includes many groups like the builders and sub-contractors. This was explained by Fred Fenster, the lawyer for the trustee.

Nick, Priyanka relocate Nick, Priyanka and their daughter have relocated amid the ongoing legal dispute and property repairs, the publication added. It's not known if they will go back to the house, which is empty and not rented right now.

Despite the ongoing legal case, unlikely to go to trial before 2025, Jonas and Chopra can choose to move back into their home at any time. The lawsuit does not restrict them from doing so. People close to the couple say they are sad but hope the house will be fixed soon, added the publication.

