New Delhi: Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon, said actor Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished, which was released in February 2021, became the ‘Most Played New Release’ on the platform in India last year. Chris Bailey’s How to Train Your Mind, an Audible Original release, topped the list too.

The company that released statistics for 2021 said people worldwide engaged for over 3.4 billion hours listening to content on Audible. The list of top 10 audiobooks of the year included James Clear’s Atomic Habits, narrated by the author, Morgan Housel’s The Psychology of Money and Héctor García and Francesc Miralles’s Ikigai, among others.

The top Audible originals included Rujuta Diwekar’s Secrets of Good Health, narrated by the author, Dr. Tim Sharp’s Habits for Happiness, narrated by Sameer Goswami and Audible Sleep Collection’s Meditations, narrated by Diddy.

Acharya Chanakya’s Chanakya Neeti, Devdutt Pattanaik’s Meri Gita and Om Swami’s Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, narrated by the author were among the most popular Hindi audiobooks.

Anand Neelakantan’s Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons, narrated by Manish Dongardive, Devdutt Pattanaik’s Suno Mahabharat Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath and Stephen Fry’s Mythos, narrated by the author topped the list of top 10 mythology titles.

Last October, Audible had strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of over 15,000 titles accessible as part of its Rs. 199 monthly subscription.

Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals included those narrated by actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta and others.

The platform had announced a slate of free shows including Sasural Wonder Phool, a romantic comedy featuring Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma; Darmiyaan produced by Ekta Kapoor; the second season of Mine and Yours, a love triangle featuring Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait and Nakuul Mehta, among others.

