Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new Hollywood film Love Again will release in cinemas on 12 May. The romantic comedy-drama directed by James C. Strouse also stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Celia Imrie, and Celine Dion.
