Priyanka Chopra is all set for the Met Gala 2023, the Hollywood's biggest fashion night which is falling on 1 May this year. It is an annual event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Described as the most significant event in the fashion industry, the Met Gala is an occasion where famous individuals from the entertainment sector, upcoming innovators, and even governmental figures grace the red carpet.

The presence of Priyanka Chopra was confirmed by Variety journalist Marc Malkin who tweeted, “@priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'."

Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look “will be on theme because she loves a theme but it will also have a “special element.#JustforVariety pic.twitter.com/jTd8ON0AGm — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) April 26, 2023

Priyanka Chopra marked her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2017. She made her debut on the red carpet donning a gown with a thigh-high slit and a raised collar. Her most recent appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019, where she adorned a Dior couture gown in line with the theme "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The Met Gala, known as the grand event in the fashion industry, has been given the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in honor of the late fashion designer. The event is scheduled to take place on the first Monday of May.

This year, celebrities are expected to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's life and work. Although there is no further information available about Priyanka's outfit for the Met Gala, she has mentioned that it will have a unique feature.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will also make her debut appearance at Met Gala 2023 and left for New York on Saturday.