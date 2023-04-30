Priyanka Chopra set to make red carpet comeback with Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra is all set for the Met Gala 2023, the Hollywood's biggest fashion night which is falling on 1 May this year. It is an annual event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Described as the most significant event in the fashion industry, the Met Gala is an occasion where famous individuals from the entertainment sector, upcoming innovators, and even governmental figures grace the red carpet.

