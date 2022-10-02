Producer bets streamers want the next ‘Judge Judy,’ not ‘Game of Thrones’
- Scott Koondel cites growing appetite in streaming for low-cost, ad-friendly content
When “Judge Judy" Sheindlin’s quarter-century run on broadcast TV came to an end last year, she looked for a second act in the streaming-video world.
Enter Scott Koondel, a former CBS executive who now runs the production and distribution firm Sox Entertainment. Mr. Koondel negotiated a two-year deal on behalf of Ms. Sheindlin with Amazon.com Inc.’s ad-supported streaming platform Freevee.
The pact called for nearly 300 episodes of “Judy Justice," as well as a spinoff called “Tribunal" that will debut early next year. Mr. Koondel is also developing a dating show with Ms. Sheindlin that Amazon is considering.
While many producers in Hollywood focus on making high-price fare with awards potential, Mr. Koondel is taking advantage of what he sees as growing appetite in the streaming business for lower-cost, advertiser-friendly programming.
Facing new growth hurdles, some of the biggest players in streaming have been taking steps to control spending, and many are launching ad-supported plans to give consumers more affordable options. But they remain as hungry for content as ever, providing an opening for production outfits like the closely held Sox Entertainment.
“They’re going to need what I’m doing—high-volume, advertiser-friendly, bingeable programming," said Mr. Koondel, a tough negotiator who acknowledges he has “run people over" to get a deal done. His shows typically cost well under $1 million per episode, a relative bargain in the TV and streaming business, where hot shows easily cost more than $10 million per episode to produce.
HBO Max, Amazon and Netflix are trying to stockpile content with wide appeal, much like traditional broadcast networks. A steady diet of niche programming aimed at upper-income viewers isn’t enough to sustain a streaming service, Mr. Koondel said.
“The opportunity we see in this type of programming is customer need," said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon’s Freevee, noting that “Judy Justice" has become a success for the service.
There is no guarantee Mr. Koondel’s approach will win out over the long term. Streaming services are often pivoting their strategy. While the daytime TV-type programming Sox Entertainment is producing will keep the cupboards stocked with content, it remains to be seen whether that fare will generate new subscribers, which is the streamers’ biggest priority.
Mr. Koondel is steering clear of the ambitious, scripted content that comes from the major media giants and focusing on programming that isn’t as high on their priority list. Shows he is developing include “Hollywood Now," an entertainment news program intended for Amazon, and a reality show called “College Whisperer" about a group of children from challenging backgrounds trying to navigate the college application process with the assistance of coaches.
He also has a game show in the works, “Instant Millionaire" with producer James Rowley, whose credits include “Who Wants to be a Millionaire."
In addition, Mr. Koondel recently acquired the rights to the stand-up comedy show “Caroline’s Comedy Hour," a deal that includes 100 episodes featuring big-name comedians such as Ray Romano, Sarah Silverman and Patton Oswalt. Mr. Koondel is teaming up with Joy Mangano, inventor of the Miracle Mop, on a possible shopping channel.
“Everyone else is, ‘How do I get my ‘Queen’s Gambit’ or ‘Game of Thrones,’ win an award and brag about how much money they spent on it?’" he said. “I’m about how many episodes can I make the most efficiently and deliver you the largest audience."
He has some loftier, and more expensive, ambitions as well, including producing a documentary on basketball legends Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain set against the backdrop of the civil-rights movement.
Long with the streaming deal for “Judy Justice," Mr. Koondel also negotiated for the rights to sell episodes of the Amazon-owned show to local television stations across the country. He and Ms. Sheindlin share in the profits from the Amazon deal.
Before striking out on his own in 2018, Mr. Koondel was in charge of selling content for CBS, which syndicated “Judge Judy," and its sister company Paramount. He earned a reputation for his intense, don’t-take-no-for-an-answer approach to deals.
Some compare him to the “always be closing" salesmen of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross." Former CBS Entertainment President Nancy Tellem described him as “Willy Loman on steroids" because of his relentless nature.
“Scott can be an acquired taste," said Ms. Sheindlin. When he’s on a mission, “he’s like a dog with a bone," she added.
With his frenetic style and sharp elbows, Mr. Koondel has his fair share of detractors. Some current and former staffers at CBS said he was so aggressive that he would undercut colleagues in pursuit of deals.
“If he has to ruffle some feathers to make a sale, that doesn’t bother him at all," said former CBS Chief Executive Joe Ianniello, to whom Mr. Koondel reported for several years. “He wasn’t so worried about his personal relationships inside the company."
“I don’t bet against him. Scott’s a force," Mr. Ianniello said.
A native New Yorker, the 58-year-old Mr. Koondel had a rough childhood. His father died suddenly when he was a boy and his mother subsequently struggled with substance abuse. He and his brother were put into foster homes.
As a teen, Mr. Koondel often was on his own, and at one point was roommates with an escort. Mr. Koondel said it wasn’t uncommon that he would do his homework while in the stands at the track betting on horses.
Mr. Koondel cobbled together enough cash through odd jobs and financial aid to go to Syracuse University and study communications. After graduating, he began his climb, initially selling advertising for television stations.
Because of his upbringing, trust isn’t something that comes easily to Mr. Koondel, one reason for his aggressive tactics in the negotiating room.
Mr. Koondel said now that he is his own boss he doesn’t have to play the heavy anymore, but he doesn’t apologize for how he did business.
“If I saw stupidity that would compromise revenue, to me that’s a crime," he said.
