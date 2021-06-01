NEW DELHI: The Producers Guild of India , the association of film , television, and digital content producers, has launched a vaccination drive for its members and production crews starting 1 June. Through these camps, production personnel will be vaccinated over a multi-day drive being held at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, the Guild said in a statement.

“An activity of such importance and magnitude cannot be carried out singlehandedly and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received to make this possible," Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India said referring to members like Excel Entertainment owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani who played a role in securing the vaccines and Mehboob Productions who offered their space. “We are happy that we are able to provide this facility to our members, their employees and the cast and crew of their productions as we work to get the industry back on its feet again in the weeks ahead," he added.

As far as the film business goes, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has also announced free vaccination of all its employees across the country as it grapples with the indefinite shutdown of movie theatres as part of the second covid-19 wave. The company said 29% of its employees and their dependents have already been vaccinated.

In other celebrity initiatives, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have collected over ₹11 crore through a recent fundraiser, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have managed $1 million dollars to help people in India. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently announced that they had donated 100 oxygen concentrators to a non-profit organization called the Daivik Foundation while Salman Khan has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected due to the pandemic. Khan's contribution will aid artistes of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.