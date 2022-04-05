Producers raise concerns over PVR Cinemas, INOX merger

“The lesser-known filmmakers who often don’t get big bucks even from OTT platforms will be at a disadvantage here, especially because the theatrical release is a matter of pride and reputation for them. The sense is that multiplexes may start by dictating terms with them first, asking them to pay high rates for their trailers to be shown or for in-cinema advertising," the person added. Even bigger films may be asked to part with a higher share of box office revenue from the first week of movie release itself or opt for a longer window between the theatrical and digital premiere of films.