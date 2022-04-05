The recent announcement of PVR Cinemas merging with rival INOX Leisure Ltd has caused producers and film-makers to worry about the combined might and negotiating power of the two large multiplex chains which are likely to corner close to 50% of India’s total multiplex screen share.

Producers said the merged entity could dictate terms on show timings, revenue share and even the window between theatre and OTT release of films. Besides consumers may have to shell out more for tickets and food if the two decide to create luxury cinemas essentially turning theatres into premium out-of-home experiences.

“It is clear that both companies were feeling the pinch of a post-pandemic film world and this merger is a reflection of the times the market is in currently where erstwhile competitors must come together in order to survive," a film producer and trade expert said on condition of anonymity.

Monopoly, however, is not good for any business, the person said and while small-budget films and their makers were given a raw deal even earlier in terms of shows and screens, things could get worse for them. “The lesser known filmmakers who often don’t get big bucks even from OTT platforms are going to be at a disadvantage here especially because theatrical release is a matter of pride and reputation for them. The sense is that multiplexes may start by dictating terms with them first, asking them to pay high rates for their trailers to be shown or for in-cinema advertising," the person added.

Arm twisting could also extend to bigger films being asked to part with a higher share of box office revenue from the first week of movie release itself or opt for a longer window between theatrical and digital premiere of films.

PVR did not respond to Mint’s queries on implications of the merger while INOX declined to comment.

Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, founders of GSEAMS, a Mumbai-based film and web content production house said the advantage is that with the merger (of PVR and INOX), the number of movie screens in the country increases and producers or film-makers can approach one single source to ask for showcasing. “On the downside, since the business of distribution is already monopolistic, if they plan to increase prices (of booking screens), the burden falls on the producers as the expense of distribution goes up," Baran and Nishandar said.

Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar said the merger is a direct result of the surge in OTT viewing and the fact that several filmmakers now consider which platform they can pitch their movies to, even while scripting. “But there are some films that are best enjoyed in cinemas and the good sign for them is people are coming back even post covid, though the fear was theatre-viewing would be affected drastically. The two chains could together look at state-of-the-art, posh theatres where a ₹1,500 ticket would be the new normal, excluding food and beverage. From the perspective of the audience, prices are only going to go up and they would have little choice," Bardapurkar said.

To be sure, the merger may not be without challenges. Having established their presence in north India, both PVR and INOX have been quietly making inroads into the south which however, remains a market largely dominated by independently owned single screen cinemas. “Far too long, multiplex chains have had a cosy relationship with Bollywood where the latter’s up-market, elite films have been their bread and butter. Now those films are no longer doing well and the invasion of mass-market southern language films into north India is irreversible. These companies can see the landscape change and are thus trying to maintain hegemony but the issue is they have zero clout down south," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

