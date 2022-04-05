Producers raise concerns over PVR INOX merger

Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar said the merger is a direct result of the surge in OTT viewing and the fact that several filmmakers now consider which platform they can pitch their movies to, even while scripting. “But there are some films that are best enjoyed in cinemas and the good sign for them is people are coming back even post covid, though the fear was theatre-viewing would be affected drastically. The two chains could together look at state-of-the-art, posh theatres where a ₹1,500 ticket would be the new normal, excluding food and beverage. From the perspective of the audience, prices are only going to go up and they would have little choice," Bardapurkar said.