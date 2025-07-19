Movie theatres are back to being prime drivers of Bollywood revenue as OTT cools
Bollywood producers are shifting focus back to theatrical releases as revenue from OTT, satellite TV, and music rights declines. Theatrical earnings constituted over 70% of a film's revenue in 2024, highlighting a robust market for the cinemas and a renewed emphasis on quality content for theaters.
After years of playing second fiddle to streaming and satellite TV, the big screen is back in business. With recent Hindi and Telugu blockbusters raking in far higher box office numbers than money from satellite or music rights, movie theatres have reclaimed their spot as the biggest money-spinner for filmmakers—a sharp shift from the pandemic years.