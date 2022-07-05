Producers will need DM’s approval to feature children in their programmes

The draft guidelines are expansive in scope and cover television programmes such as reality shows, TV serials, news and informative media, movies, content on OTT platforms and social media, advertising, performing arts or any other kind of involvement of children in commercial entertainment activities. The guidelines focus on the emotional health of a child and propose that no child should be cast in a role or situation that is inappropriate or that may distress him or put him in embarrassing situations. “No child should be exposed to ridicule, insult or discouragement, harsh comments or any behaviour that could affect his/her emotional health," the draft said.