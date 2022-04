The Indian arm of Paris-headquartered Banijay Group that has completed four years of operations in the country is planning an exhaustive line-up in India across television and streaming platforms with 35-40 shows per year.

The slate that will have both scripted (fiction shows) and unscripted content (reality shows, documentaries) will include adaptations of international formats like Suits, Top Chef, House, and Monk, among others. These also include partnerships with content studios of Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and MS Dhoni to create web films and shows.

Apart from crime dramas and investigative thrillers, the company known for The Kapil Sharma Show on TV, wants to tap into reality programming. Over the past few months, Banijay has been known for OTT offerings like Tribhanga on Netflix which featured Kajol, and Matsya Kaand on MX Player.

“India is a big priority for the Banijay Group given that there is so much noise with video streaming platforms coming to focus in the country. At the same time though, there has been a fair amount of growth in linear broadcasting too and we see an opportunity on both sides," said Deepak Dhar, chief executive officer and founder, Banijay Asia.

Viewers will eventually migrate from television to streaming content but given that India is a large country, there is still scope for television to grow, Dhar said. While Indian viewers have gradually got used to binge-watching long-format fiction, there is now a shift towards unscripted programming and the company is especially excited about the docu-drama genre, he added.

Over the past few years, Banijay has co-produced The Kapil Sharma Show along with Salman Khan TV, YouTube’s reality show ARRIved, an adaptation of Israeli drama Hostages, Netflix originals Tribhanga and Call my Agent: Bollywood and the second season of SonyLIV’s Undekhi. Upcoming projects include adaptations of unscripted formats like Survivor and Temptation Island, scripted dramas House M.D and three local originals Kao Girls, Donkey Route and One Up.

In 2018, Dhar, former managing director of EndemolShine India, who has been credited with work across film, television and digital formats, had partnered with Paris-based independent content creation company Banijay Group, to expand its operations to India and South East Asia. Dhar and Banijay had entered into a 50:50 joint venture, to launch Banijay Asia in India.

Other than Dhar, Banijay Asia has appointed Rajesh Chadha to head the scripted business as executive vice-president and business head. Chadha comes with over 27 years in the media and entertainment industry, having spearheaded projects at companies like Endemol, BBC Studios and RBNL (Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd). Rishi Negi, who comes with experience in entertainment, hospitality and retail, is chief operating officer of the company.

A media and entertainment industry analyst said companies like Banijay have the advantage of being able to deliver the kind of high-quality output for OTT platforms that only few others like Dharma Productions, Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment can, at the moment. “Very few production companies in India can currently churn out the kind of international-quality web originals that foreign platforms such as Netflix and Amazon want, with movie-level kind of production values. Most others work with daily soap kind of standards," the person said.

Banijay that has benefited from launching operations in India at a time when the content ecosystem was exploding, saw much of its production halted during the pandemic and only gradually learned to manage overheads and costs, Dhar said. “Hopefully, that is behind us now. The other big challenge is because of the increase in demand for talent, we have to invest a lot more time, money and energy in developing creative communities including writers and actors," he added.