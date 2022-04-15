Banijay Asia to make over 35 shows a year for India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The slate will have both scripted (fiction shows) and unscripted content (reality shows, documentaries) and include adaptations of international formats like Suits, Top Chef, House, and Monk
The Indian arm of Paris-headquartered Banijay Group, the world’s largest content producer, plans to put on 35-45 shows a year across TV and streaming platforms in India, said a top executive.
“India is a big priority for the Banijay Group given the noise around video streaming platforms. At the same time, there has been a fair amount of growth in linear broadcasting and we see an opportunity on both sides," said Deepak Dhar, chief executive and founder, Banijay Asia.
The slate will cover fiction, reality shows, and documentaries, including adaptation of international shows such as Suits, Top Chef, House, and Monk. The company will also form partnerships with content studios of Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and M.S. Dhoni to offer web films and shows.
The group is known for producing crime dramas, investigative thrillers, and The Kapil Sharma Show on TV, and over- the-top (OTT) offerings such as Tribhanga on Netflix, and Matsya Kaand on MX Player.
According to Dhar, viewers will eventually migrate from TV to OTT platforms, but considering India’s large audience base, there is still scope for television to grow.
Viewers have got used to binge-watching long-format fiction, but there is now a shift towards reality shows and the firm is especially excited about the docu-drama genre, he said.
Banijay Asia also produces A.R. Rahman’s ARRived, a music reality show on YouTube, an adaptation of Israeli drama Hostages, Netflix originals such as Call my Agent: Bollywood, and Undekhi on SonyLIV.
Its upcoming projects include adaptations of unscripted formats such as Survivor and Temptation Island, scripted dramas House M.D and three local originals Kao Girls, Donkey Route, and One Up.
In 2018, Dhar, then managing director of EndemolShine India, partnered with Banijay to expand operations in India and Southeast Asia. He formed a 50:50 joint venture, to launch Banijay Asia in India.
A media and entertainment industry analyst said Banijay delivers high-quality output for OTT platforms that few others can match. “Very few production companies in India can churn out the kind of international-quality originals that foreign platforms want, with movie-level production values. Most others work with daily soap kind of standards."