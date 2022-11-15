Production houses pivot to digital content1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 02:53 PM IST
While some studios have pivoted 100% to doing digital content, others said nearly 50-60% of their annual slates are now for OTT services.
A number of content production houses traditionally making films and TV shows are increasingly shifting to creating web shows for better remuneration, acting talent, storylines and creative freedom. While some studios have pivoted 100% to doing digital content, others said nearly 50-60% of their annual slates are now for OTT services.