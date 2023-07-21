Project K’ is now titled ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Check first glimpse of the sci-fi film2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Project K’ in the early hours of Friday unveiled the title and the film’s first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC).
The makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Project K’ on Friday unveiled the title and the first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC). ‘Project K’ is now titled ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×