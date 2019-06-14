Promoters of NDTV restrained from accessing securities market for 2 years: Sebi

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday said certain promoters of New Delhi Television, popularly known as NDTV, are restrained from accessing securities market for two years.

"During the period of prohibition the existing holding of the noticees shall remain frozen," Sebi said.

The channel's promoters Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy have been restrained by Sebi from holding position as director or any key managerial personnel in NDTV for two years.

They have also been restrained from holding position as director in any other listed company for a period of one year.

The order came in a 2017 case, where an NDTV shareholder alleged that RRPR Holdings (promoter of NDTV), Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy didn’t disclose information about loan agreements entered into by them with Vishvapradhan Commercial.