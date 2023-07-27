After a Twitter user shared a photo of his new fake Puma shoes bought from the local market earlier this week, it evoked a number of hilarious reactions from other users. The reason is --the photo shows the logo of the German brand Puma, but the name of the grey-coloured shoe had been changed to “Upma’. The hilarious post has gone viral. The user, named Yatharth, tweeted, “Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks. Will society accept me." Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish made with coarse rice flour or roasted semolina. Grocery delivery platform Swiggy Instamart shared a photo of a upma packet and said, “Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta (it is not so costly)."

Responding to the man's question of whether society will accept him, several other Twitter users shared their reactions on the photo.

A user wrote, “Will work for breakfast as well." To this, the man jokingly replied, "My mom be like, 'yehi khaaiyo abh subah' (My mom be like, eat this in the morning.)"

“Well society will accept you if you get a matching pair of socks called Sambhar," another user wrote.

A third user said, “Southern part of India will accept you. Afterall it is UPMA."

So far, the post has garnered over 21,000 views and nearly 200 likes.

A comment on the post read, “ ₹300 to ₹500 max dena tha ₹690 thoda zyada ho gaya upma ke liye. (You should have given ₹300 to ₹500 max, ₹690 for upma is a bit more.)"

Counterfeit and fake branded items are on the rise these days in online shopping.

Earlier this month, a woman named Sanaya took to social media to share photos of the order she had placed and what she received. She had ordered the Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for ₹50,900. But she was horrified to discover that instead of the Apple watch, she was delivered a “FitLife" watch on July 9.