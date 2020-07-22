NEW DELHI: Punit Goenka has resigned as non-executive, non-independent director of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, the company said on Wednesday.

The company cited ‘preoccupation’ as the reason for his resignation.

Zee Media is a network of news channels owned by Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group. It comprises 10 news channels across six languages besides digital properties like DNA and Zee News.

“This is to inform that Mr. Punit Goenka, non-executive, non-independent director has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company with effect from the close of business hours on July 22, 2020," the company said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange.

Goenka continues to be invested in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, which includes the company general entertainment and movie channels, its movie studio business and its video streaming platform ZEE5.

