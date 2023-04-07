Multliplex demand worries Punjabi moviemakers

A few weeks ago, Zee Studios wrote to the Producers Guild of India pointing to the ‘ad-hoc and lopsided change’ in the OTT release window by major multiplex firms in Punjab. “It is unfortunate that major multiplexes operating in the Punjab industry have taken an inequitable stand of changing the theatrical window to eight weeks instead of the previously agreed four weeks. These major multiplexes insist that Punjabi producers/distributors sign a letter/undertaking before the release of a Punjabi film agreeing to an eight-week holdback window, failing which the said major multiplexes refuse to screen the film in their multiplexes/cinemas," Zee said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}